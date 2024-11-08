Ludhiana: Global dialogue on climate change to begin from Nov 12 at agri varsity

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with the Indian Ecological Society will organise an international conference on “Transforming Agrifood Systems in the Face of Climate Changes and Energy Transitions.” The workshop will begin on November 12 and conclude on November 15. (HT File)

At the conference, the scientists from international organisations will discuss the pressing issues of climate change and its impact on agriculture.

During the conference, A special symposium and workshop on “Agriculture, climate changes, and energy transitions: Building capacity to maintain yields of innovative agrifood systems,” supported by the National Science Foundation, USA, will be held on November 13. Seven speakers from Africa, India, and US will address key issues faced by agricultural scientists. The workshop, which will begin on November 12 and conclude on November 15, will also generate new ideas for research and teaching.

The primary aim of the conference is to discuss the threat to sustainable agriculture and build a more holistic approach to reverse the climate crisis in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for regeneration and transaction to resilient agrifood systems.