Ludhiana | Gogi flags off e-rickshaws for collection of segregated waste
Aiming to improve solid waste management, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday flagged off e-rickshaws in Ghumar Mandi area for door-to-door collection of segregated waste.
The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, of which 50 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in different wards of the city. Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had flagged off the project during his visit to the city on July 15.
Gogi said around 90 e-rickshaws would be deployed in the west constituency. He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the civic body and hand over segregated dry and wet garbage to the waste collectors.
The officials said e-rickshaw would save both time and energy of the garbage collectors, who currently use carts to collect waste. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate separate collection of waste.
Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC had been struggling to ensure waste segregation in the city due to lack of infrastructure and through these e-rickshaws, the MC is expected to give a push to solid waste management in the city.
The proposal to deploy e-rickshaws was tabled after a team of MC, including mayor Balkar Sandhu, witnessed the same system in Chennai during their official visit there last year to study solid waste management.
-
Ludhiana | Food contractors struggle to provide diet to players as inflation soars
With the prices of food products, milk, vegetables, etc, skyrocketing, food contractors have been finding it difficult to continue providing diet service to players under the state sports department. Notably, in Ludhiana, the state department provides diet to around 700 players including 400 players from school wings and 300 from the sports wings of colleges. Day scholars or players who don't stay in hostels, however, get ₹100 each per day.
-
Wildbuzz | Chuha Babas of Siachen
Hence also, the extraordinary reverence for the big, fat rats that dwelled in a South Siachen post at 17,000 feet manned by the 27 Rajput in the shelling-wracked years of 1999-2000. Lt Gen Konsam Himalay Singh (retd.), UYSM, YSM, who was then commanding 27 Rajput, climbed to that post besieged by ice and crevasses. Almost immediately, Pakistani artillery opened up as the enemy got an inkling of the CO's presence.
-
Anonymous threat letters to four Rampur residents, probe launched
Lucknow Anonymous threat letters were sent to four Rampur residents on Thursday, with the sender demanding a pen drive and map related to national security. Police said the Anti-Terror Squad unit from Moradabad visited Rampur to investigate the matter and security was provided to the four families who got the letters. The police said the letters were found outside the house of one Kuldeep Thakur on Thursday morning.
-
B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region. The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction. According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
-
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics