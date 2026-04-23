Ludhiana: Government school teachers fear career setback with reversion notices

The directorate of school education (secondary) has issued reversion notices — indicating the reversal of new promotions of physical education (PE) teachers of government schools back to their previous state, citing alleged violations in recruitment rules and qualifications. The notice indicate the reversal of new promotions of physical education teachers of government schools. (HT File)

According to the official letter, the action has been initiated over issues related to unapproved degrees, with some cases linked to qualifications obtained from IASE Rajasthan University.

The letter notes that the concerned university held recognition from the University Grants Commission (UGC) up to 2005, and thereafter only for the academic session 2007–08.

The move, which affects several educators including those posted in schools of eminence, has triggered concern and resentment among the teaching community

The department directed the concerned teachers to present their records and clarification through a video conference which was scheduled for April 20.

However, the process has now reportedly been delayed, adding to the confusion. A list of 14 teachers from Ludhiana has been released, including staff members currently serving in prominent institutions.

Teachers claim they are being unfairly targeted for lapses that were never pointed out earlier.

Harmeet Singh Walia, a physical education teacher at a school of eminence in Sekhewal, said that teachers were prepared to present their case but were informed informally that the hearing might be postponed by a week or more. “We were promoted in 2024, though our due promotion dates back to 2016. If there was any issue with our qualifications, the department should have flagged it earlier. How could we have known about recognition issues at that time?” he questioned.

Teachers argue that they had followed due procedures and that their appointments and promotions were processed by the department itself.

They now fear that abrupt reversions could impact not just their careers but also the functioning of schools.

Repeated attempts to seek clarification from director of secondary education Keshav Goyal and district education officer Dimple Madaan did not elicit any response.