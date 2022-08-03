Ludhiana | Government schools become soft target for burglars
Burglars seem to be on a spree of targeting and stealing computers and other gadgets from government schools in the district. So far, the police have not solved any of such cases.
In a recent incident, the burglars targeted a Government High School in Brahampuri and decamped with gadgets.
Rimmi Goyal, principal of the school, said she came to know about the burglary on August 1 morning when she came to school. She added that the locks of rooms were broken open. When checked, she found a projector, processor, two speakers, a mouse and keyboard stolen. She immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR.
The police lodged an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.
Assistant sub-inspector Seeta Ram, the investigating officer, said that it is suspected that the burglars had targeted school on Saturday night.
According to the police officials, the modus operandi of most of the incidents are the same. They used to target the schools during weekends or during vacations, giving them an adequate time to dispose of the stolen articles till the school authorities came to know about the incident.
Government school teachers said such burglaries affect the study of children. “Once the equipment is stolen, it is a tiring task to get a new one from the department. Moreover, the official work also suffers due to such thefts,” they said.
Jaswinder Kaur, district education officer (DEO, elementary) was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Brar said police were closely observing the cases. They had got some clues and would arrest the accused soon. He added that police suspect local gangs behind the burglaries.
Past incidents
On July 5, a gang of burglars targeted the government schools in Nangal village of Dehlon during summer vacation and decamped with computers and other valuables worth lakhs. The school staff came to know about the burglary after they reached school after vacations.
On February 27, burglars targeted a government school in Bangsipura village of Sidhwan Bet and decamped with ration stored for cooking mid-day meals for students.
On September 24,, 2021, miscreants targeted a primary school in Rangian village and decamped with electronic gadgets, fans, toys and other valuables.
-
Constable shoots himself dead at police lines in Prayagraj
A police constable, aged around 25 years, shot himself with his service carbine at Prayagraj police lines on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the 2019 batch constable belonged to Mathura and was earlier posted at Utraon police station in the trans-Ganga area. However, he was attached to police lines following his long absence from duty. The constable did not go on duty and on Wednesday returned to police lines.
-
Ludhiana | Freshly-graduated doctors decry hiring process for mohalla clinics
At a time when the Punjab government is all set to start its flagship mohalla clinics project by deputing doctors on a contractual basis, freshly-graduated MBBS doctors have opposed the recruiting process being carried out under the National Health Mission. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has also extended support to young doctors.
-
Hospitality sector to get industry status soon
Very soon, the hospitality sector mainly hotels will get industry status, and inspection of 181 hotels has started from the Pune region Wednesday onwards. Recently, the Rajasthan government awarded industry status to the hotel industry to boost investment in the tourism sector. Box Small hotels having 10 rooms can also apply for industry status. While the existing hotels fall in the commercial category, they will then get industrial rates.
-
Ludhiana | Tech firm asked to pay ₹2K for charging ₹37 extra as MDR
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Secant Technologies to pay a compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer for charging an extra amount of ₹37 as merchant discount rate and refund the aforesaid extra charges. Paramjit Singh of Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against Secant Technologies, a unit of Litratim MicroSpecialities Private Ltd, through its managing director Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana (referred to as opposite party).
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU promotes adoption of scientific shrimp farming practices
To review the progress of shrimp farming demonstration units and conduct an on-farm interactive meet with young farmers of the region, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University team, led by vice-chancellor (V-C) Inderjeet Singh, visited the Shajrana village and Gaddan Dob village in Fazilka. The V-C encouraged farmers to adopt scientific shrimp farming practices to convert their wastelands into a remunerative resource.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics