Ludhiana | Government schools become soft target for burglars

Burglars seem to be on a spree of targeting and stealing computers and other gadgets from government schools in the district. So far, the police have not solved any of such cases.

In a recent incident, the burglars targeted a Government High School in Brahampuri and decamped with gadgets.

Rimmi Goyal, principal of the school, said she came to know about the burglary on August 1 morning when she came to school. She added that the locks of rooms were broken open. When checked, she found a projector, processor, two speakers, a mouse and keyboard stolen. She immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR.

The police lodged an FIR under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

Assistant sub-inspector Seeta Ram, the investigating officer, said that it is suspected that the burglars had targeted school on Saturday night.

According to the police officials, the modus operandi of most of the incidents are the same. They used to target the schools during weekends or during vacations, giving them an adequate time to dispose of the stolen articles till the school authorities came to know about the incident.

Government school teachers said such burglaries affect the study of children. “Once the equipment is stolen, it is a tiring task to get a new one from the department. Moreover, the official work also suffers due to such thefts,” they said.

Jaswinder Kaur, district education officer (DEO, elementary) was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Brar said police were closely observing the cases. They had got some clues and would arrest the accused soon. He added that police suspect local gangs behind the burglaries.

Past incidents

On July 5, a gang of burglars targeted the government schools in Nangal village of Dehlon during summer vacation and decamped with computers and other valuables worth lakhs. The school staff came to know about the burglary after they reached school after vacations.

On February 27, burglars targeted a government school in Bangsipura village of Sidhwan Bet and decamped with ration stored for cooking mid-day meals for students.

On September 24,, 2021, miscreants targeted a primary school in Rangian village and decamped with electronic gadgets, fans, toys and other valuables.