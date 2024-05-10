Ludhiana: Government schools suffer from staff shortage amid 8K enrolments for nursery

For the first time, government schools in Punjab have enrolled students into nursery classes for the 2024-25 academic session in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP), but have not recruited teachers for the same. Apart from sweepers, primary schools of the state do not have any other non-teaching staff due to which they have to look into each and every need of the students themselves, including attending to them when they need to use washrooms. (HT file)

Till now, a total of 84,810 students have been enrolled across the state with 8,225 of them from Ludhiana district, which is maximum among all the other districts. Ludhiana is followed by Patiala with 7,619 enrolments and Hoshiarpur with 5,867 enrolments, so far.

However, the teachers required to cater these enrolled students have not been recruited and the teachers teaching the students of class lower kindergarten (LKG) and upper kindergarten (UKG) have been asked to teach nursery classes, which already began on April 1.

A head teacher of a primary smart school in Ludhiana district, on the condition of anonymity said, “The classes of the teachers who are booth level officers and have been deputed to perform election duties, are already managed by the limited number of teachers we have, and due to these newly enrolled students, we have to make the students of nursery, LKG and UKG sit together in one class, otherwise it is not possible for us to teach them separately.”

No helping staff adds to the problems of teachers

Apart from sweepers, primary schools of the state do not have any other non-teaching staff due to which they have to look into each and every need of the students themselves, including attending to them when they need to use washrooms.

Teachers have reported the incidents where students indulge in fights, ending up injured. “A kindergarten student is not ‘toilet trained’ and since, we have no helpers, we ourselves are required to help them with toileting and in our absence, classroom becomes chaotic. Recently, a student of my class suffered a head injury while indulging in a fight with another student. If something grievous would have happened, who would have been responsible?,” questioned another teacher.

When approached, director education elementary Amaninder Kaur remarked, “There is no specialisation in pre-primary cadre. The teachers of LKG and UKG are capable enough to tackle class nursery as well but the rationalisation is under way and if the need for separate teachers for class nursery is felt, it would surely be fulfilled”. On the issue of unavailability of helpers, she said, “We will cater to it.”