Ludhiana: Govt college playground being turned into temple parking, girls voice safety fears

A controversy has erupted in Ludhiana as a significant portion of the Government College for Girls’ prime sports ground, measuring 109 ft x 498 ft (nearly 6,000 square yards), has been allocated to the Shri Durga Mata Mandir Trust for devotee parking, with construction already underway. This move has sparked outrage among students and hostellers, who are raising security concerns and protesting the loss of their athletic space. Authorities, however, remain tight-lipped on the official allocation of the land. Fencing pillars being erected on the sports ground of Government College for Girls to turn it into a parking space for people visiting Shri Durga Mata Mandir in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The act of converting a major part of the prime sports ground into a parking facility has triggered a wave of anger, with students at Government College for Girls claiming their space for physical activity and safety is being compromised.

The campus playground, spread across five acres, had long been divided into a two-acre mini forest and three acres of open space used for sports. However, out of the sporting area nearly 109 ft x 498 ft land has now been cordoned off to build a parking zone, leaving students with less room to train and compete.

“We come here to play, practice, and prepare for competitions. Now we are being pushed out by cars. Who will ensure our safety when outsiders enter the same ground?” asked a visibly upset student during Monday’s protest rally.

The demonstration, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU), saw dozens of students march from the college to the deputy commissioner (DC) office, demanding an immediate stop to the construction, on Monday. Ranvir Singh Kurar, PSU state president, said the project’s scale was expanding beyond what was originally decided. “It started with space for 200 cars, but now more land is being taken over quietly. It’s a serious blow to girls’ sports and their safety,” he said.

Building wall for separating areas can be considered: Temple trust

On the other side, the Shri Durga Mata Mandir Trust, which is backing the project, has defended the land acquisition. Trust member Varinder Mittal said the project was initiated to tackle traffic congestion in the area. He added that the college had previously allowed parking for festival visitors, and this new facility was just a formal extension of that practice. “If needed, a boundary wall could be built to separate the playground from the parking lot,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who is supporting the initiative, denied any harm to student welfare. “We’ll ensure the parking area is completely fenced, with a guard on duty. The students’ practice space will not be affected,” he said.

Still, the assurances have not been enough to cool the students’ frustration. PSU leaders insist the college ground must remain solely for student use. “We’re not giving up our space. We’ll continue our protest until this land is returned,” said Ranvir Singh.

Meanwhile, higher education secretary Anindita Mitra said she was unaware of the situation and would consult the college principal before taking any action.

AAP practising politics of appeasement: SAD

Senior advocate and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parupkar Singh Ghumman stated that the land of a government institution cannot be allotted to a private organisation for any purpose. “Politics of appeasement is being practised by the AAP for votes and for the votes they are compromising the safety and security of hundreds of students. The law and order situation in the state has already deteriorated. If something untoward happens in the college, who will be responsible for it,” he added.