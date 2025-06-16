Ludhiana: Govt driving state into a fiscal mess, says Majithia

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday, while taking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government in his crosshairs, accused it of driving the state into a financial and administrative crisis. He also raised concerns about internal dissent within SAD, alleging that some members were aiding the opposition, either directly or indirectly. Bikram Singh Majithia (HT file)

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, Majithia expressed dismay over the actions of senior SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, hinting that his conduct was harming the party’s prospects. “Any attempt to create divisions at this crucial time only benefits the opposition,” he said, without naming Ayali explicitly.

Welcoming veteran leader Sikandar Singh Maluka back into the party fold, Majithia said the move signalled a growing realisation among seasoned Akali leaders that unity was the need of the hour. “Punjabis are calling on their leaders to come together and raise their voice for Punjab. This homecoming sends a strong message,” he said. Senior leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon was also present at the press interaction.

Lashing out at AAP’s much-publicised Delhi model of governance, Majithia said it had failed to deliver in Punjab. “People have now realised there is no model. Instead, the state has slipped into a debt trap,” he said.

Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle extends support to SAD

In a major boost to SAD campaign in Ludhiana West , the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (GGSSC) extended its support to the party’s candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman.

This development occurred after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a detailed meeting with office bearers of the GGSSC here. Shiromani committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami and senior Delhi-based leader Manjit Singh GK were also part of the meeting.

“Once the SAD, which represents regional aspirations is strengthened, we can strive to resolve all pending issues of Sikhs”, Sukhbir asserted. He also thanked GGSSC for assuring to support the SAD which stood for the Panth, Punjab and Punjabiyat.

GGSSC members said they wanted a strong regional party to represent the community as well as Punjab and assured to support Ghuman wholeheartedly.