Ludhiana: Govt school teachers yet to get February salaries

The upper-primary government school teachers in the district are struggling financially as their February salaries remain unpaid. The delay has left them in a difficult spot, making it difficult to manage household expenses, loan payments, and even wedding costs. School education administrative secretary Anindita Mitra has promised prompt resolution. (Manish/HT)

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, finance secretary of the lecturer cadre union, has slammed the government for its inaction. “Teachers are under severe financial and mental stress due to the stalled salary payments. We urge the state’s finance and education departments to release the budget immediately so that teachers receive their dues without further delay,” he said.

The crisis deepens as general provident fund (GPF) payments have also been put on hold, creating panic among teachers. “Many of our colleagues have upcoming weddings in their families. Without access to their GPF savings, they are struggling to arrange funds for these important occasions,” Dhillon added.

Union leaders have taken up the issue with district treasury officer Jagtar Singh, who confirmed that GPF payments are currently halted. “We also reached out to deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk, who assured us that the budget would be released soon,” said union secretary Davinder Singh Guru.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the democratic teachers front (DTF), expressed similar concerns. “Teachers are unable to support their families due to this delay. Even the medical budget for many teachers has not been cleared for a long time,” he said.

With wedding and festival season underway, many teachers are finding it hard to make ends meet. “We plan our expenses based on our salary, and this unexpected delay has put us in serious trouble,” said a government senior secondary school teacher.

Anindita Mitra, administrative secretary of school education, assured a quick resolution. “I will look into the matter and ensure it is resolved on an urgent basis,” she stated.