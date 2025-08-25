Ludhiana: Govt teachers warn of meal disruption amid fund delay

Government schools across the district are staring at a major crisis as the delay in releasing funds for the mid-day meal scheme has left teachers struggling to feed children. Despite repeated pleas, the concerned department has failed to release the cooking cost, forcing school heads and staff to dig into their own pockets for more than two months now. Despite repeated pleas, the concerned department has failed to release the cooking cost, forcing school heads and staff to dig into their own pockets for more than two months now. (HT Photo)

Head teachers said the situation has now become unsustainable. “Each primary school student is allotted ₹6.78 for the mid-day meal. On average, we spend around ₹80,000 a month, but no funds have been released for more than two months,” said Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, headteacher of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar. “We somehow manage groceries on credit, but vegetables and fruits require cash. This has made it very difficult for us.”

District Lecturer Cadre Union president Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon said the delay has pushed teachers into financial distress. “Repeated requests have been ignored. The staff cannot continue to bear this burden,” he warned.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher of Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said the situation is alarming. “Not just dal, rice and roti, but fruits and kheer also need to be served under the scheme. Without timely funds, how can schools arrange everything?” he asked. Mann added that his school alone is awaiting nearly ₹38,000 for previous months, and he has already written to the block primary education officer, warning that meals may not be served from next week. “I had informed the department about the situation in my school and have warned twice,” he added.

While Varinder Brar, general manager of the PM Poshan scheme in Punjab, claimed that funds have been released till August 31, schools strongly denied receiving any money. When contacted, the district education officer (elementary) said discussions had taken place and the funds “would be released soon”.