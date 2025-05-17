Ludhiana: GRP nabs Jharkhand man with 16kg opium

Ludhiana The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 31-year-old man at Ludhiana Junction on Thursday and seized 16 kilograms of opium from his possession, the largest quantity recovered by the department so far. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Santosh Singh, a resident of Chatra district in Jharkhand, was caught while attempting to leave the station through an alternate route. According to inspector Palwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the GRP station at Ludhiana Junction, Santosh raised suspicion after he was seen heading towards the Lakkar bridge from platform number 4-5, carrying a large backpack.

“He avoided the main exit and tried to slip away quietly. Since he was carrying a big bag, he appeared suspicious to our personnel. When he was stopped and searched, 16kg of opium was recovered from his bag,” said the SHO.

Initial investigation revealed that Santosh had been working at an eatery in Bhogpur near Jalandhar. He had returned to his hometown in Jharkhand for Holi and was allegedly transporting the contraband back as he resumed work.

The SHO further claimed that this was not his first attempt. “In December 2024, Santosh had brought 1kg of opium in a similar manner after visiting home,” he said.

The GRP is currently analysing his call detail records and bank transactions to trace the network involved in the smuggling.

On Friday, Santosh was produced before a magistrate was sent to three-day police remand for further questioning.

Inspector Palwinder Singh, who earlier served with the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police, highlighted that Jharkhand has become a major source of opium entering Punjab in the recent years. “Most of the recoveries I’ve made in the past three years have links to Jharkhand. Our investigations suggest that illegal opium cultivation is rampant in Naxal-controlled areas there,” he added.

A probe into the case is underway.