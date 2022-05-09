Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation
Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students.
College trust’s vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address to students, Singh exhorted the students to be good human beings and broaden their horizons
Principal Avtar Singh addressed the delegates and participants in the auditorium. listing the college’s accomplishments over the last five years and complimented all stakeholders for their tireless efforts.
The college’s management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college’s progress. The principal and members of the college management committee and staff editors also released the college magazine ‘Hind Di Chadar’ on the ocassion.
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.
Ranas meet Om Birla, complain him of ill-treatment in police custody
Mumbai Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and complained about the ill-treatment meted out to the MP in police and jail custody during their 12-day imprisonment. The MP has been asked to appear before the privilege committee of the lower house on May 23 for her statement, she said.
Survey of 300 Kanpur mosques on to end prayers on roads
In a bid to find a solution to the problem wherein Muslims have to offer prayers, especially on Fridays, on roads due to paucity of space in various mosques here, All India Sunni Ulema Council is getting a survey of 300 big mosques of Kanpur district done these days to explore the possibility of expanding their space. The survey has been going on for the last 20 days.
Trouble likely for Azam as probe ordered into Oriental College row
LUCKNOW More trouble may be in store for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday directed officials to conduct probe into the controversy related to the 240-year-old Rajkiya Oriental College in Rampur that was taken over by the Jauhar Trust headed by Azam on a lease of ₹30 per year.
