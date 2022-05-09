Ludhiana | GTB National College awards 450 degrees during annual convocation

Guru Teg Bahadur National College, Dhaka, on Monday organised their convocation at the S Kuldeep Singh auditorium, where 450 degrees were conferred upon undergraduate and postgraduate students.

College trust’s vice-president Randhir Singh Sekhon, secretary Harbans Singh and other members welcomed Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGNDPSO), Patiala, vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address to students, Singh exhorted the students to be good human beings and broaden their horizons

Principal Avtar Singh addressed the delegates and participants in the auditorium. listing the college’s accomplishments over the last five years and complimented all stakeholders for their tireless efforts.

The college’s management secretary Harbans Singh also spoke about the college’s progress. The principal and members of the college management committee and staff editors also released the college magazine ‘Hind Di Chadar’ on the ocassion.