Ludhiana: Gunshots fired at gangster Bains’ house in Janakpuri

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 21, 2025 05:04 AM IST

At the time of the attack, only Puneet Bains’ mother and sister were present in the house; Bains, who is currently out on bail, has been absconding since an FIR was lodged against him and his rival following a recent scuffle in the Ludhiana court complex

Panic gripped the Labour Colony area in Janakpuri during the wee hours of Sunday when five masked men opened fire at the house of gangster Puneet Bains. The assailants, who came on two motorcycles, fired several rounds at around 3.30am before fleeing the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at Bains’ residence.

A CCTV grab of the bike-borne suspects who opened fire at the residence of gangster Puneet Bains on Sunday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
A CCTV grab of the bike-borne suspects who opened fire at the residence of gangster Puneet Bains on Sunday in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

At the time of the attack, only Bains’ mother and sister were present in the house. Bains, who is currently out on bail, has been absconding since an FIR was lodged against him and his rival following a recent scuffle in the Ludhiana court complex.

Kamlesh, Bains’ mother, said they noticed bullet marks on the house on Sunday morning and immediately informed the police. “The CCTV footage shows five masked men arriving on two bikes. Three of them were armed, and two fired shots at the house,” she said. “We are unsure of their identity, but suspect that they could be rivals of Puneet, especially as a court hearing is scheduled for Monday.”

Following the report, police teams from the Janakpuri police post and Division Number 2 police station, along with senior officials, arrived at the scene. One bullet shell was recovered from the spot, while another was reportedly taken away by the attackers.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) City 1 Sameer Verma confirmed the incident and said, “The CCTV footage shows five masked men firing at the house and fleeing. Puneet Bains is an infamous criminal with around a dozen cases against him. He was released on bail about two months ago. After his recent brawl at the court complex, he went underground.”

ADCP Verma added that no specific individuals have been named in the firing as of now, and the police are investigating all possible angles.

A case has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life, along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, at Division Number 2 police station. An investigation in the case is underway.

