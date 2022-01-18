Ludhiana | Gutka Sahib pages found torn in Basant Nagar

Tension gripped Basant Nagar area in Daba after torn pages of the Gutka Sahib, a booklet containing Sikh scriptures, were found scattered near Gurdwara Reru Sahib on Sunday evening.

Cops with the help of locals collected the torn pages and handed it over to the Gurdwara Sahib staff. Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said some locals had spotted torn pages of the Gutka Sahib in a street near Gurdwara Reru Sahib and had alerted the police, who launched a probe.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, Daba station house officer, said a case had been registered against unidentified persons for hurting religious sentiments. The cops are going through CCTV footage to trace the accused.