Ludhiana gym trainer among three held with 260 gm heroin

Ludhiana gym trainer among three held with 260 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 03, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Doraha police and Crime Investigation Agency staff arrested three accused, including a gym trainer, after recovering 260 gm heroin from their possession.

Doraha police and Crime Investigation Agency staff, Khanna, arrested three accused, including a gym trainer, after recovering 260 gm heroin from their possession.

A Ludhiana gym trainer was among three people arrested with 260 gm heroin. (HT FIle)
A Ludhiana gym trainer was among three people arrested with 260 gm heroin. (HT FIle)

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Shahi, 26, of New Raju Colony at Tajpur Road, Sagar Thakur, 24, of New Shiv Shakti Colony and Akashdeep Singh, 22, of Jamalpur Awana at Chandigarh Road.

The accused Abhishek Shahi is a gym trainer, while accused Sagar is unemployed and Akashdeep is a factory worker.

Sharing details about the operation, superintendent of police (SP, Investigation) Pragya Jain said the police team installed a checkpoint near PUNSUP Godown in Doraha following a secret information.

During the check, the team stopped three persons riding a motorcycle for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 260 gm heroin from their possession.

A case under section 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered at the Doraha police station. The police have also impounded their bike.

The SP added that all three accused have past criminal records. The accused, Sagar, is facing two cases including one for murder. The accused, Akashdeep, is facing two charges of snatching, while the third accused, Abhishek, is facing trial in a case of drug peddling.

More information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

