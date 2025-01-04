Ludhiana: Harassment plaint filed against school principal

An anonymous complaint has been filed against the principal of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Kasabad, alleging harassment of staff members. The complaint against principal Rajesh Khanna is being looked into by education officials. Khanna has rubbished the allegations. The complainant, who claims to have filed the grievance representing the entire staff and students of Government Senior Secondary School in Kasabad, Ludhiana, accuses principal Rajesh Khanna of misbehaviour and causing mental harassment. (HT Photo)

The anonymous complaint was sent via email to the offices of the chief minister and the education minister that eventually landed in the office of the directorate of public instructions (DPI, Secondary). The complainant, who claims to have filed the grievance representing the entire school staff and students, accuses Khanna of misbehaviour and causing mental harassment.

Kanchan Sharma, assistant director in the DPI office who looks after complaints, said, “The document has no name or signature so it has been forwarded to the district education office for verification before any action is taken.”

Denying the allegations, Rajesh Khanna attributed the same to the action taken by him against teachers over “inappropriate behaviour”. He said he had filed complaints against two staff members for misconduct. “I reported a male teacher under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), outsourced from a private company, months ago after receiving complaints from students and also a female teacher for inappropriate behaviour. Despite my efforts, the issue remains unresolved,” Khanna said.

Khanna explained that the NSQF teacher was transferred to the GSSS, Threeke, and efforts to bring a replacement to Kasabad faced resistance. “I face threats from the teacher I reported,” he claimed. Khanna also mentioned that another female teacher is under investigation for involvement in a paper leak case.

Staff members of the school said a toxic work environment had been created in the school. “We are suffering from mental harassment,” said a staff member who didn’t wish to be named.

Regarding the NSQF teacher’s case, Rajesh Bhardwaj, deputy director (Vocational), said, “An inquiry is ongoing and we are waiting for the final report from the recruiting company.”

Caught in the crossfire are the school’s 1,380 students. “The unhealthy atmosphere is impacting staff efficiency, and students are suffering the most,” Khanna admitted.