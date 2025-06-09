Ludhiana: Harbhajan bats for AAP candidate Arora

Ace spinner-turned-AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh participated in a roadshow in support of Sanjeev Arora, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh during the roadshow with AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The cricket icon joined Arora in a roadshow that began from Hotel Onn and culminated at Saggu Chowk. Riding atop an open vehicle, the two leaders waved enthusiastically to residents as a sea of party supporters followed, waving party flags and raising slogans.

Addressing the gathering, Harbhajan Singh said it was a matter of pride for him to campaign in Ludhiana. “I feel lucky to be here among the warm-hearted people of Ludhiana,” he said, fondly recalling his cricketing days at PAU grounds. He also mentioned that both he and Sanjeev Arora were elected to the Rajya Sabha about three years ago, calling it a moment of shared honour.

Lauding Arora’s work, Harbhajan said, “Sanjeev Arora has relentlessly pursued development for Ludhiana. I’ve seen him regularly meeting ministers to push for projects. He is perhaps the only MP who has remained dedicated solely to the cause of his city’s development.” He praised Arora for establishing a strong image as a development-oriented leader.

Appealing to voters, Harbhajan Singh urged residents of Ludhiana West to cast their vote in favour of Arora on polling day, June 19. “A vote for Arora is a vote for the development of Ludhiana,” he said, expressing confidence that Arora would accelerate progress in key areas. He said Arora has done excellent work for the projects such as Halwara airport, relaying of roads, and upgrading of hospitals.

Sanjeev Arora, in his brief address, called Harbhajan the pride of Punjab. Arora said the cricketer’s presence had infused new energy into the campaign. Also present during the roadshow was Sukhchen Kaur Bassi, chairman of PEDA, who was seen sitting in the open vehicle. Punjab minister Dr Ravjot Singh, MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, and party leaders including Inderjit Kaur, Inderpal Chadha, Dinesh Dhall, Chandan Grewal, and Karamvir Kaur also participated in the event.