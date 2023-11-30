close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana health dept records contradict on-ground Chikungunya surge

Ludhiana health dept records contradict on-ground Chikungunya surge

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Although Chikungunya cases are rising in Ludhiana, health experts point out that individuals with all symptoms may not always test positive for chikungunya through clinical tests

Despite the health department officially recording only one positive case of the chikungunya virus in the district, several hospitals contradict the claim, reporting three to four chikungunya patients daily and signalling a case surge in the past week.

Official data shows only one case despite hospitals witnessing three to four patients daily. (HT File)
The virus, transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, manifests with common symptoms such as fever and joint pain. Other indicators may include headaches, muscle pain, joint swelling, or a rash.

Dr Amit Bery, a medicine expert at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, notes the current situation, stating they are currently treating 4-5 Chikungunya patients daily. He said that those diagnosed with the disease, should seek prompt medical intervention and increase fluid intake for timely recovery. The general public is advised to protect themselves by avoiding mosquito bites, using repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and maintaining hygiene.

Although cases are rising, health experts point out that individuals with all symptoms may not always test positive for chikungunya through clinical tests. However, medical correlation enables treatment based on observed symptoms. Dr Navjot Singh from Christian Medical College and Hospital explains that they regularly see chikungunya patients, some of whom test negative but exhibit all the typical symptoms.

Alka Kohli from Deep Hospital reports a consistent influx of three to four chikungunya patients daily since mid-September.

Regarding the reporting of Chikungunya cases, Dr Ramesh, a district epidemiologist from Ludhiana health department, states that hospitals have not reported any cases to the civil surgeon office. He emphasises that if hospitals are witnessing a surge, they must promptly report to the civil surgeon office.

