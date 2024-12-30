Ludhiana: Heeran lads lift hockey title, drub Kila Raipur

Team Heeran clinched the Aryan Cup under-16 district hockey tournament title with a commanding 4-0 victory against Kila Raipur in the final match at the Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Sunday. Players in action during a hockey match at PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Heeran’s first goal was scored in the seventh minute by Udhamvir Singh through a penalty stroke. Gurvinder Singh then delivered a stellar performance, scoring two consecutive field goals in the 14th and 21st minutes, bringing the score to 3-0. Joban Singh sealed the team’s victory with a fourth goal in the 29th minute. Despite their loss, Kila Raipur’s Sahibjot Singh was recognised as the best player of the match.

Earlier in the day, the session opened with the hardline match for the second runner-up position, featuring Rampur and Aitiana. Rampur dominated the game with a 2-0 win. The first goal came in the third minute when Harshpreet Singh converted a penalty corner, setting the tone for Rampur’s performance. In the 41st minute, Anmoldeep Singh added to the tally with a field goal. Navpreet Singh from Rampur was named the best player of the match, with the award presented by Deepinder Singh Chahal.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Vishwajit Singh Hans, controller of examination and chief engineer at PAU. He was joined by Inderjit Singh, senior executive engineer of the PSPCL, and other dignitaries, including Deepinder Singh Chahal, Rameshwar Sabharwal, Sanjeev Khanna and Satinderpal Singh Gill Tajpuri.

Awards and trophies were presented to the top four teams, with special playing kits distributed to all participants of the tournament.