Ludhiana: Heroin recovered from jail inmate

: An inmate lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail was found in possession of 2 grams of heroin during an inspection by the jail authorities. The inmate has been identified as Kulwinder Singh. An inmate lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail was found in possession of 2 grams of heroin during an inspection by the jail authorities. (iStock)

Kamaljeet Singh, assistant superintendent of the jail, said that the jail authorities conducted a checking on July 4 during which 2 gram of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Inspector Janak Raj, station house officer, Division No. 7, said that a case under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Division No. 7 police station. It is being probed who helped the inmate in procuring the prohibited substance, he added.

