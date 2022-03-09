Ludhiana | High on drugs, man brutally assaults uncle
A 56-year-old man suffered multiple fractures after he was assaulted by his nephew with a wooden log over a family dispute on Tuesday.
The accused, Mahinder Partap Singh of Jammu Colony, was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. His uncle, Kuldeep Singh, also of Jammu Colony, was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered fractures in his left arm and right leg.
The victim said on March 5, he was on his way home from Kamla Nagar after collecting rent from his tenants, when his nephew intercepted him, and started quarrelling with him over an old family dispute. Subsequently, the accused started thrashing him with a wooden log and also snatched ₹7,000 and his mobile phone. Passersby informed his family, who rushed him to the hospital.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
