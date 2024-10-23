Ludhiana: High turnout at ‘mega PTMs’ in district schools

A mega parent teacher meeting (PTM), known as INSPIRE Meet, was held in government schools across the state on Tuesday. During the meeting, parents were updated on their children’s academic progress as well as their physical, mental, emotional and social development. Teachers interact with parents at mega PTM at Meritorious School in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The event saw an impressive turnout, with nearly 92% of parents attending the PTM across government schools.

At PAU School, principal Pradeep Kumar reported that over 91% of parents participated. The school was visited by District Institute of Educational Training (DIET) principal Rajwinder Kaur, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Harjinder Singh, and Sukhchain Bassi Gogi, who interacted with both parents and students. ADC Harjinder Singh also awarded prizes to students who excelled in sports and academics at state and national levels.

At Government Primary Smart School, Moti Nagar, head teacher Sukhdhir Sekhon shared that over 600 parents attended the PTM. A craft mela was also organised where students sold their handmade products to parents and visitors.

Kamaljit Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary School,Haibowal Khurd, noted that parents of 933 out of 1,018 enrolled students attended the meeting. The parents participated in yoga and physical exercises organised by students. Business Blaster Project stalls were also set up to showcase entrepreneurial ideas.

At GSSS Cemetery Road, the benefits of using the “Mera Bill App” were explained to parents and students.

Principal Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja also highlighted the school’s “library langar” initiative where donated books are shared with students to encourage reading habits.

Sunita Devi, a preant, voiced frustration with double-shift schools, saying it was difficult to manage drop-offs and pick-ups for her three children who are attending the school in different shifts. She urged the government to provide more buildings for additional schools to resolve this issue.