Ludhiana: Hit-and-run snuffs out 20-yr-old’s life

A 20-year-old man died after falling off a combine harvester machine after a tracter-trailer hit the vehicle plying on a road near Dehlon Bypass on Thursday. The victim was sitting on the harvesting machine with the driver at the time of the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh, a resident of Bhawanigarh of Sangrur. (HT File Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh, a resident of Bhawanigarh of Sangrur. The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused following a complaint by deceased’s father Nirmal Singh.

Nirmal Singh said that his son and Kulwinder Singh were returning home on a combine harvester, with the latter driving. As they reached near Dehlon bypass, an unidentified tractor-trailer hit the combine harvester. He fell on the road and suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Dehlon police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer. The police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the area to identify the accused.