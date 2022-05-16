Ludhiana hosiery owner assaulted over monetary dispute succumbs, murder case filed

Three days after a hosiery owner was brutally assaulted over a monetary dispute, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, is survived by his wife and sons aged 6 years and 8 months. After the victim’s death, the assailant, Neeraj Saini, 40, of Beant Pura, Chandigarh Road, was booked for murder.

The complainant, Shobhit Oberoi, a friend of the victim, said, “The victim and accused ran their respective hosiery units in the same building. On May 11, Akhilesh, who was vacating the building, found some of his belongings missing. His landlady, Pooja, told him that the missing items might be in Neeraj’s factory, and asked the accused to return the same.”

“On reaching the factory, Neeraj said he will only return Akhilesh’s belongings after the latter cleared his dues. A heated spat ensued, following which Neeraj tried to strangle the victim and smashed his head on the floor. Akhilesh suffered severe head injuries and lost consciousness,” said Shobhit. The accused fled from the spot, while Akhilesh was rushed to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

3 of labourer’s family assaulted for demanding wages

A labourer and two of his family members were allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons for demanding wages from his employers on Saturday.

The accused, Sonu and Sandeep Kumar, had hired the victim, Shera, to whitewash their flat. Both the accused and victims – Shera, his sister in-law, Gudia, 35, and father, Rahsula, reside in Government Flats, Giaspura.

The complainant, Gudia, who suffered severe injuries on her hands while protecting her head, said, “The accused were not clearing Shera’s dues.On Saturday, when Shera asked for his wages again, the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. When my father-in-law and I intervened, they assaulted us as well.”

“When I raised the alarm, the duo fled,” she added. Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 326 (voluntarily Causing Grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.