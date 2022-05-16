Ludhiana hosiery owner assaulted over monetary dispute succumbs, murder case filed
Three days after a hosiery owner was brutally assaulted over a monetary dispute, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
The victim, Akhilesh Kumar, 42, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, is survived by his wife and sons aged 6 years and 8 months. After the victim’s death, the assailant, Neeraj Saini, 40, of Beant Pura, Chandigarh Road, was booked for murder.
The complainant, Shobhit Oberoi, a friend of the victim, said, “The victim and accused ran their respective hosiery units in the same building. On May 11, Akhilesh, who was vacating the building, found some of his belongings missing. His landlady, Pooja, told him that the missing items might be in Neeraj’s factory, and asked the accused to return the same.”
“On reaching the factory, Neeraj said he will only return Akhilesh’s belongings after the latter cleared his dues. A heated spat ensued, following which Neeraj tried to strangle the victim and smashed his head on the floor. Akhilesh suffered severe head injuries and lost consciousness,” said Shobhit. The accused fled from the spot, while Akhilesh was rushed to the hospital.
Sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.
3 of labourer’s family assaulted for demanding wages
A labourer and two of his family members were allegedly assaulted with sharp-edged weapons for demanding wages from his employers on Saturday.
The accused, Sonu and Sandeep Kumar, had hired the victim, Shera, to whitewash their flat. Both the accused and victims – Shera, his sister in-law, Gudia, 35, and father, Rahsula, reside in Government Flats, Giaspura.
The complainant, Gudia, who suffered severe injuries on her hands while protecting her head, said, “The accused were not clearing Shera’s dues.On Saturday, when Shera asked for his wages again, the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons. When my father-in-law and I intervened, they assaulted us as well.”
“When I raised the alarm, the duo fled,” she added. Assistant sub-inspector Jagtar Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 326 (voluntarily Causing Grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.
Tourists stuck at Sinhagad fort as protestors stop e-buses
Several tourists who visited Sinhagad fort on Sunday had to wait for a longer duration in the evening hours to return home as e-buses were not plying for three hours. The buses were stuck as many local private vehicle owners from Donje village were angry with the decision to ban private vehicles that led to the agitation at the Sinhagad fort.
Thief escapes from Haryana police’s custody in Ludhiana
A man accused of stealing gold jewellery escaped from the custody of the Haryana Police near Sherpur, Meharban, on Saturday. The escapee, Arun of Mullanpur Dakha, had been brought to Ludhiana from Hisar for recovery of the stolen ornaments, which he allegedly stole from Ludhiana's Sherpur area on May 11. The Haryana Police had arrested Arun on May 12 from Hisar. We chased him, but he managed to escape.”
Pune crime branch raids illegal hookah bars, hotels for operating beyond deadline
The social security cell of the Pune crime branch has raided plush entertainment joints in Mundhwa, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas on Saturday as part of its four-week-long crackdowns on illegal hookah joints and hotels operating beyond the stipulated deadline. The SSC officials stated that they had received a tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was operating in one of the joints in Kalyani Nagar at around 2.55 am.
Another FIR against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale over her objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE The Pune cyber police have lodged another case against actress Ketaki Chitale for defaming Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till May 18. Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar alleged that he was attacked with the motive to circulate the video on social media. Ambedkar came under attack over his derogatory social media comments on Sharad Pawar.
Kashmiri Pandits’ body pays tribute to Rahul Bhat
Panun Kashmir, the frontline socio-cultural and political organisation of the “displaced” Kashmiri Pandit community, paid tribute to Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in the Budgam district's Chadoora on Thursday. The organisation paid tribute to the departed soul at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjhee Hospital (Civil Hospital) Hazratganj, Park Road here on Sunday. “Panun Kashmir Lucknow condemns killing of Pt Rahul Bhat by terrorists,” said Ravi Kachru, secretary, Panun Kashmir, Lucknow.
