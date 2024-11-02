Ludhiana hospitals report 15 more burn cases, tally 42

The hospitals across the city reported 15 more burn cases following celebrations on Friday night, taking the tally over last two days to 42. Senior medical officer Dr Harpreet Singh said the local civil hospital treated a solitary minor burn case on Friday night. He added that the patient was discharged after primary care. (HT File)

With seven patients treated for burn injuries, the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reported the highest number of cases.

According to a hospital public relations official, four of the patients had eye injuries and three were admitted for inpatient treatment.

A day earlier, the CMCH had reported five burn injuries, two severe cases, an eye injury and two minor burns.

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), which reported the highest number of cases on Thursday, saw a sharp decline and admitted just one patient, who has been admitted for treatment.

The Emergency wards in other private hospitals handled burn cases. Fortis Hospital reported four cases, all treated in the out-patient department (OPD) and Deep Hospital in Model Town treated two OPD cases.

After confusions surrounding the Diwali festivities’ date this year, people are celebrating the festival of light on two days, October 31 and November 1.