 Ludhiana hosts free artificial limbs distribution camp - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana hosts free artificial limbs distribution camp

Ludhiana hosts free artificial limbs distribution camp

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 18, 2024 10:50 PM IST

Pankaj Jindal, president of BVPCT Punjab, highlighted the trust’s extensive humanitarian efforts, having organised 1,649 camps, aiding over 67,170 physically handicapped persons

Ludhiana saw a gesture of community support as Mahabir Prasad Dalmia Jan Seva Trust, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust (BVPCT) Punjab, organised a free artificial limbs distribution camp at Divyang Sahayata Kender, Rishi Nagar.

During the camp, as many as 28 artificial limbs, including calipers, upper limbs and hearing aids, were distributed, benefiting 25 individuals. (HT Photo)
During the camp, as many as 28 artificial limbs, including calipers, upper limbs and hearing aids, were distributed, benefiting 25 individuals. (HT Photo)

During the camp, as many as 28 artificial limbs, including calipers, upper limbs and hearing aids, were distributed, benefiting 25 individuals. Pankaj Jindal, president of BVPCT Punjab, highlighted the trust’s extensive humanitarian efforts, having organised 1,649 camps, aiding over 67,170 physically handicapped persons.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Chief guest Rajni Bector, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, praised the initiative, while Tripta Dalmia and RL Narang pledged continued support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On