Ludhiana hosts free artificial limbs distribution camp

Ludhiana saw a gesture of community support as Mahabir Prasad Dalmia Jan Seva Trust, in collaboration with Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust (BVPCT) Punjab, organised a free artificial limbs distribution camp at Divyang Sahayata Kender, Rishi Nagar. During the camp, as many as 28 artificial limbs, including calipers, upper limbs and hearing aids, were distributed, benefiting 25 individuals. (HT Photo)

During the camp, as many as 28 artificial limbs, including calipers, upper limbs and hearing aids, were distributed, benefiting 25 individuals. Pankaj Jindal, president of BVPCT Punjab, highlighted the trust’s extensive humanitarian efforts, having organised 1,649 camps, aiding over 67,170 physically handicapped persons.

Chief guest Rajni Bector, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, praised the initiative, while Tripta Dalmia and RL Narang pledged continued support.