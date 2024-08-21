Ludhiana: House guest arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

A house guest was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Manewal village of Ladhowal. A house guest was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Manewal village of Ladhowal. (HT File)

The Ladhowal registered a first-information report (FIR) on Tuesday after a complaint by the minor’s mother.

According to the FIR, the accused is the complainant’s brother-in-law (sister’s husband) and visited their home on August 18. After having dinner, he went to sleep on a cot on the veranda near the bathroom.

The complainant alleged that when her daughter went to the bathroom at night, the accused ‘pounced’ on her. She said he dragged the minor to a room and raped her. After the girl raised an alarm, the accused escaped from the house. Later, she filed a complaint with the police.

Police said the accused is a resident of Mal Singh Wala village in Mansa.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dalbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under section 65 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.