Ludhiana: Husband among six booked after woman ends life

The police have booked six persons for abetment, including the husband and in-laws of a woman who allegedly ended her life by setting herself on fire in Sudhar village. Husband among six booked after woman ends life in Ludhiana. (ht)

The police filed the statement on Tuesday on the statement of the father of the woman, who took the extreme step on October 11.

The victim suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to DMC Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The accused include the woman’s husband, her mother-in-law, her father-in-law and three other relatives.

The complainant, who is the father of the victim, said that that his daughter has been married for the last 15 years. The couple has two children, a girl and a boy.

“On October 11, I received information that my daughter had suffered burn injuries and was rushed to the DMC Hospital. When I arrived at the hospital, I found that my daughter had set herself on fire,” the complainant said.

He alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment from her husband and in-laws for a long time and blamed them for her tragic decision.

The police registered a case against the accused at the Sudhar police station under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON