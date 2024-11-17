Ludhiana: Illegal hoardings mushroom amid inaction, say residents

Illegal hoardings and banners have become an eyesore across the city, occupying every nook and corner and even covering vital signboards amid no action by officials concerned, say city residents. “In a disregard of the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2018, banners advertising political events, union activities and religious functions dominate public spaces, exposing the apparent lack of action by Municipal Corporation (MC) officials,” said a group of residents while talking to HT. An illegal hoardings near the grain market of Janta Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

According to MC’s policy, specific sites are designated by private firms for advertising purposes, but unauthorised hoardings have proliferated across the city, particularly during visits by political leaders.

According to the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2018, no person shall erect, exhibit, fix or retain an hoarding, frame, post, kiosk/bill board over any land, building, structure, upon or in any vehicle, any advertisement or display any advertisement or display any advertisement to public view in any manner whatsoever in any place within the jurisdiction of ULBs without the prior permission of the commissioner concerned.

The unchecked installation of hoardings, particularly on official signboards on Pakhowal road, Gill road, Dugri, Haibowal, Basti Jodewal, Jamalpur among others have raised questions about the influence of political groups. Residents say the signboards, meant to guide commuters, are now barely visible, creating confusion on the roads.

Anirudh Sharma, a resident of Model Town, said, “The signboards are completely covered with posters and banners. It’s hard to navigate, especially in areas with heavy traffic. Why is the Municipal Corporation not taking action?”

HS Dhalla, in-charge of MC’s advertisement wing, was not available for comments.

Environmentalists argue that these hoardings not only deface the city but also violate the Punjab Outdoor Advertisement Policy. “The rules are clear, but enforcement is weak. Political influence is evident as banners promoting political leaders and events stay up for weeks without any action,” said a city-based activist, wishing not to be named.

Residents are demanding strict enforcement of rules and penalties for violators. They have urged the MC to prioritise removing banners and hoardings that obstruct public utilities like signboards and traffic signals.

“If no action is taken soon, it will set a bad precedent, encouraging more groups to flout the rules,” added another resident. Gaurav Gupta.