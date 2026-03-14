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    Ludhiana: Illegal structures razed in Durga Colony

    Residents should commence the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions, say officials

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 5:42 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    The municipal corporation (MC) demolished an under construction illegal colony in Durga colony area falling under Zone B on Friday. The action was taken on the directions of MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, officials said.

    MC demolishes under construction illegal colony in Durga colony in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
    MC demolishes under construction illegal colony in Durga colony in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Building branch officials from MC Zone B office uprooted the sewer lines being laid in the illegal colony. A few structures being established in the colony were also razed. Further, officials said residents shouldn’t buy plots in the illegal colonies.

    Officials stated that the drive against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days too. “Residents should commence the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken against illegal constructions,” officials added.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Illegal Structures Razed In Durga Colony
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