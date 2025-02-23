Ludhiana: ‘Inaccessible’ traffic islands leave pedestrians fuming

Despite the presence of traffic islands at key intersections across the city, pedestrians are forced to wait on busy roads due to the “illegally” installed iron grills. Several traffic islands, meant to provide safe waiting zones for pedestrians, appear to have been taken over by private companies, turning them into advertising spaces. The encroachment leaves pedestrians with no choice but to stand dangerously close to moving vehicles while waiting to cross roads. A view of traffic island near the MC zone D office in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

Divya Gupta, a student who regularly crosses Dugri Chowk, said, “I attend tuition classes in the area and have to wait on the roadside because the traffic island is covered with iron grills. During the day, it is difficult to stand alongside road amid heavy traffic, but at night, it becomes even riskier as fast-moving vehicles barely slow down.”

Many other commuters echo the same concern. Residents say that such obstructions not only create inconvenience but also increase the chances of accidents, especially during peak traffic hours and at night.

Kamaljeet Soi, a member of the National Road Safety Council, said, “Traffic islands are crucial for road safety. They help separate traffic flow, give pedestrians a safe space while crossing, and prevent vehicles from taking dangerous turns. Covering these islands with iron grills defeats their purpose.”

Navdeep Asija, Punjab’s Traffic Adviser, pointed out that traffic management strategies are being ignored. “We are already taking up a road safety audit of all the intersections. I have been informed about this issue from my team. We have already submitted a drawing of 12 intersections and soon all the entry and exit points at traffic islands will be there. Blocking pedestrian access to traffic islands is a direct violation of road safety guidelines. The authorities must take immediate action to remove these obstructions.”

The municipal corporation has traffic advisers on its payroll, yet despite their presence, no action has been taken to rectify the situation. Sources reveal that lakhs of rupees are spent on traffic management consultants, but their effectiveness remains questionable.

When approached for a response, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “I will direct the officials concerned to check and submit a report on this issue. Necessary action will be taken for rectification.”