Ludhiana: Injured in assault , elderly woman dies

One-and-a-half months after notorious criminal Sagar Neutron along with his aides attacked a family and injured them after barging into their house in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, an 80-year-old woman died on Friday. The kin of the woman stated that she never recovered from the injuries and succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Surjeet Kaur. Amandeep Kaur, granddaughter of the deceased, stated that her grandmother could not recover from the brutal attack, and she succumbed to the injuries on Monday. (HT File)

Amandeep Kaur, granddaughter of the deceased, stated that her grandmother could not recover from the brutal attack, and she succumbed to the injuries on Monday. Till date the police have arrested only two of the accused, while the rest of them are on the run.

Surjeet Kaur remained hospitalised for many days after the attack. The other family members, including her two sons, daughter-in-law and a grandson, had also suffered injuries.

Surjeet Kaur’s grandson Navi had indulged in a spat with the accused. Navi, anticipating an attack, had gone missing. The attackers had intended to target Navi at his house on April 3 night, but he was not present. While the assailants assaulted the rest of the family, causing severe injuries to an elderly woman.

Following the complaint of Navi’s sister Amandeep Kaur, the police had lodged an FIR against Sagar Neutron, Monu Dedhi, Shubham, Rajeev, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit and Monu Dwarka under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

According to the police officials, they are waiting for the autopsy report of the woman for further action. The family sought murder case against the accused.