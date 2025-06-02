Ludhiana: Inspection reveals open sewage, garbage dump at Tajpur complex

Serious environmental violations and worsening pollution levels have been found along the Buddha Nullah near the Tajpur Dairy Complex. A team from the Public Action Committee (PAC), led by activist Anita Sharma, conducted an inspection near the 5 MLD effluent treatment plant (ETP) on Sunday. The visit revealed shocking scenes of open sewage, garbage dumps, illegal encroachments, and foul-smelling conditions across the area. Residents living near the Tajpur complex have long raised concerns. (HT File)

Temporary huts have taken over nearly one kilometre of the bank. These shanties lack toilets and proper drainage, and waste is dumped directly into the nullah. The nearby government fish market is also discharging waste into the water body. Roads leading to the site are broken and filthy, making the area almost unlivable. Two outlets were found releasing untreated wastewater straight into the nullah — one from the dairy complex and the other from the ETP itself.

Residents living near the Tajpur complex have long raised concerns. “We have been breathing foul air for months. Cattle waste and garbage are left out in the open,” said Harjit Singh, a local resident. Another resident, Shalini Arora, added, “There is no accountability. Political leaders promise action during elections but disappear later.”

The PAC held a meeting with dairy owners and suggested key steps: setting up a dairy cooperative society, following zero liquid discharge (ZLD) norms, building cow dung disposal points, and ensuring proper waste transport. A proposal was made to channel all dairy waste into a central gobar gas plant for sustainable treatment.

PAC also recommended installing bio-digesters at dairy units, GPS tracking of waste vehicles, and quarterly audits. A community helpline and monitoring committees were also suggested to ensure transparency.

Anita Sharma condemned the inaction of local authorities. “The Buddha Nullah is choking due to negligence. If no urgent steps are taken, this will become a health disaster,” she said.

Despite repeated promises, political parties have failed to act. Even the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had earlier proposed a parking and waste management system under the elevated road nearby, but it never materialised.