Ludhiana: Inspections across the city, health dept says zero-tolerance for adulteration

Regular inspections are being conducted by the health department to monitor the quality of fruits and packaged goods sold in the open market. On Tuesday, a total of 24 samples were collected from areas including New Sabzi Mandi, Gill Road, Dugri, and Saban Bazar. The samples included mangoes, papayas, bananas, and one sample of ghee. Continuing inspections, the department on Wednesday took 23 more samples of mangoes, papayas, bananas, watermelons, and pan masala from Civil Lines, New Sabzi Mandi, Maloud, and Haibowal. As many as 47 samples have been sent to the state food testing lab by the department. (HT Photo)

“All 47 samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory, and action will be taken strictly as per the results,” said Amarjit Kaur, district health officer.

The health department has issued a stern warning to wholesalers and retailers, urging them to refrain from stocking or selling banned and substandard food items. Public cooperation is also being sought to report any suspected adulteration or sale of prohibited items in their localities.

“This is a zero-tolerance issue. Ensuring food safety is not just a legal obligation but a moral one,” Kaur emphasised. “Such inspections will continue on a regular basis to protect consumers from adulterated and harmful products.”

Earlier, on April 26, 2025, the health team had conducted a targeted inspection during which 14 bags of Kesari Dal, each weighing 30 kg (total 420 kg) were seized. The test results, which were reported by the department on Wednesday, state that the samples have been found to be non-compliant with food safety standards..

Kesari Dal (Lathyrus sativus) is prohibited for sale and consumption in India under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, due to its possible neurotoxic effects which can lead to lathyrism, a serious neurological disorder.

The department has said that a legal action is being initiated as per the provisions of the FSSAI Act.

“Selling Kesari Dal is a punishable offence under Sections 59 and 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and we are committed to taking strict action against offenders endangering public health,” said Amarjit Kaur.