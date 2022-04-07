Ludhiana | Inter-state gang of thieves busted, 2 motorcycles recovered
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA – 2) police team on Wednesday busted an inter-state gang of thieves at a naka near Malhotra Chowk in Moti Nagar and recovered two mobile phones and two stolen motorcycles.
The accused, Jatinder Kumar,39, of Daba Colony near Harkirshan School in Shimlapuri; Kuldip Verma of Ahmedgarh Mandi; and Rahul Sharma of Sector- 32, Chandigarh Road, were arrested following a tip- off.
While Raju was operating a pickup truck, Kuldeep was a auto rickshaw driver and Rahul Sharma was unemployed. The trio is facing 21 cases of thefts and burglaries.
During the questioning, the trio cracked soon and confessed to have committed theft in a house at Guru Tegh Bahadu Nagar.
Deputy commissioner of police- investigation, Varinderpal Singh Brar, said, “The accused are habitual offenders and have been in and out of jail. While Raju is facing ten cases of theft, Kuldeep is facing nine cases of theft, whereas Rahul was booked in two cases.”
Varinderpal added the duo, Kuldip and Raju, is facing cases of theft in Noormahal, Doraha, Khanna, SBS Nagar and other districts. Both were released on bail last year and soon after they began committing thefts.
-
HC notice to Punjab Police on Delhi BJP leader’s plea against FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday put the Punjab Police on notice on a plea moved by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was booked in Mohali on April 1 on the charges of criminal intimidation and making provocative statements promoting enmity between different groups. Bagga has sought quashing of the FIR. It was contended that the registration of the FIR was “wholly mala fide”.
-
Interview | Solution to Punjab’s fiscal crunch lies at home: Lakhanpal
Punjab's finances have been in dire straits. The 6th Punjab Finance Commission, mandated to look at devolution of funds and the imbalance that exists, also examined the financial health of the state. The solution to this lies in Chandigarh and in Punjab, not in Delhi. Asking Delhi for a package is just to make a point. Everybody knows that it is not going to come. Third, you need to also look at your expenditure.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Punjab Police: Too many wings hamper policing, say experts
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on setting up an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to take on organised crime has not only added one more wing to the Punjab Police but has also raised questions on whether the formation of these specialised units brings the desired results or ends up weakening the district police force.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics