Ludhiana international airport’s inauguration pushed to March 2022

Slated to be completed by November this year, the international airport at Halwara is now expected to be inaugurated by March 31, 2022.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan shared this while reviewing the progress of major development works during a meeting with the district administration officials on Saturday.

However, the official listed a number of projects that she said will change the shape of the industrial city in the coming months.

She said a 24x7 surface water supply project was being executed at a cost of ₹3,383.89 crore. Land had been identified for the project and an amount of ₹38 crore had already been released.

The chief secretary said the ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project was going on in full swing and will be completed by December next year.

Two new government degree colleges were coming up at Burj Hari Singh village in Raikot and Jamalpur in Ludhiana city, and both should be ready by October this year. Besides, 35 projects in Dhandra cluster, under RURBAN Mission for development of rural areas on urban fringes, at a cost of ₹100 crore, and construction of 17 panchayat ghars in various villages, costing ₹2.34, crore should also be completed by October, she said.

Under the smart village campaign, as many as 3,353 development works, estimated to cost ₹200 crore, were going on in full swing and should also be over by October.

In the same month, development of 57 village ponds in the district, costing ₹12 crore, will be finished. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma apprised the chief secretary that 31 ponds had already been covered.

The chief secretary said new bus stands were being constructed in Mullanpur Dakha, Raikot and Khanna at a cost of ₹5 crore, ₹3.87 crore and ₹3.73 crore, respectively.

The projects for providing water supply and sewerage schemes at Raikot, Samrala and Khanna should be completed by December 31 this year, she said.

Mahajan disclosed that the construction of the much-awaited integrated rail-over bridge and rail-under bridge project on Pakhowal Road, costing ₹123 crore, was expected to be completed soon.

She expressed satisfaction over Ludhiana municipal corporation generating record revenue from building plans, water charges and property tax, besides floating tenders of development works worth ₹170 crore.

Instructing the district authorities to complete all development projects in a stipulated time frame, the chief secretary also reviewed the revenue collection in the district and directed the officials to speed it up further.

Focus on building infra

Mahajan said the state government had undertaken a slew of infrastructure development projects worth ₹11,493.89 crore in Ludhiana.

To bolster the industrial sector and create jobs, she said the upcoming hi-tech cycle valley at Dhanansu village should be made fully operational by February next.

The valley has already attracted prominent industry players such as Hero Cycles, Aditya Birla Group and JK Paper Limited.

Hero Cycles Limited has already set up their anchor unit with a production capacity of 4 million bicycles per annum, especially e-bikes and premium bikes. Similarly, Aditya Birla Group has proposed to invest around ₹1,000 crore in the hi-tech valley.

However, she evaded questions on the exit of Adani Group-led Adani logistic plant, which had rendered over 500 employees jobless. “It was a local issue and all are aware of it,” she said.

Mahajan said the land acquisition process for the construction of new national highways – Delhi-Katra expressway, four-laning of Talwandi Bhai to Ferozepur, Ludhiana-Talwandi NH-95, Kharar-Ludhiana and Ladhowal Bypass – at a total cost of ₹5,700 crore should be completed by October 15.

‘Covid

‘Testing ramped up among students’

Leaving nothing to chance, especially with schools resuming physical classes, the health department is collecting nearly 10,000 samples from school children daily to monitor the spread of the infection, shared Mahajan

She said the state government had also urged the central government to increase the supply of vaccines under the government quota.

Besides, for early identification of new Covid variants, a new genome sequencing laboratory will soon be set up at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Patiala.

In order to further augment the health infrastructure for successfully taking on the possible third Covid wave, ten pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) have come up in Ludhiana district, “stated Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan,

While addressing the media at Bachat Bhawan in mini-secretariat, she appreciated the efforts of the district administration and healthcare workers in successfully beating the first and second Covid waves.

A one-minute silence was observed for Covid victims.