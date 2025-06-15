Ludhiana: ‘It will be turning point for state’s political landscape’, says Cong’s Ashu

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in the Ludhiana West bypoll fray for the Congress, believes that it will be more than a contest as it is set to become a turning point on the political landscape of the state, marking the “beginning of his party’s return”. He also alleges that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is afraid of his growing influence. “Voters are ready to give the Congress another chance and trust my leadership once again in Ludhiana West,” he adds during his brief interaction with HT Excerpts: Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Congress leader

How do you view the Ludhiana West bypoll and what does it mean for you?

AAP has turned this election into a personal battle against me. From posters to speeches, their leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, are targeting me, not the Congress party. But I’m not worried. People of Ludhiana know me and my work. For me, the fight is against Kejriwal, who is trying to enter Rajya Sabha from Ludhiana by sidelining his party’s candidate.

What are the key issues you are focusing on?

We are banking on the development that took place during the Congress era. We initiated major infrastructure projects — elevated roads, bridges and airport expansion. Now AAP leaders are taking credit for them. But people remember who actually did the groundwork. We also worked on solving pollution and traffic issues in the city. Our track record is clear.

You were arrested on corruption charges. How do you address those concerns?

The cases were politically motivated. AAP misused the government machinery to defame me. The Punjab and Haryana high court has quashed those FIRs which shows the truth is on my side. I have never been afraid of facing questions, but I won’t let false cases be used as weapons against me. The public knows this too.

There have been reports of differences between you and PPCC chief Raja Warring. Does this affect party unity?

Every party has internal discussions and differing opinions. That’s democracy. We may have different viewpoints on certain matters, but the Congress is united. From PPCC chief Raja Warring to our booth-level workers, everyone is working together. The party is strong and fully backing me in this election.

What lessons have you learned from your 2022 assembly election defeat?

After becoming a cabinet minister, I had to divide my time between public responsibilities and administrative duties. This reduced direct contact with people, and I understand that it affected my image. I have taken that as a lesson. This time, I am focused completely on people and reconnecting with them. I am confident they will support me again.

What factors do you believe will help Congress win this by-election?

People are disappointed with AAP’s performance. They made big promises but delivered very little. There is growing anti-incumbency. Voters have realised that only the Congress has the experience and capability to bring real development. This bypoll will lay the foundation for Congress’ return to power in the 2027 assembly elections.