Ludhiana: Jagraon Bridge school faces demolition threat from Rlys

A tense standoff has emerged between Northern Railways and the education department after the railways issued a notice ordering the Government Senior Secondary School near Jagraon Bridge to vacate the land within 15 days. The notice, dated June 4 from the senior section engineer (works) of Northern Railways, Ludhiana, clearly stated that if the school did not move out or failed to submit valid proof of land ownership by June 19, the building could be demolished. A view of Government Senior Secondary School near Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

School principal Balbir Kaur expressed shock at the sudden notice. “The letter came out of nowhere, and we immediately informed the district education officer (secondary),” she said, adding that while no immediate action has been taken by the railways, discussions with the department are underway to resolve the issue. Kaur also confirmed that deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain has been briefed and a proposal to shift the school near the bus stand has been discussed, though no final decision has been made.

The school currently operates in two shifts to accommodate around 350 students, running classes for both primary and upper-primary sections. With only three permanent classrooms, many classes are held in spaces created by converting the ‘verandah’, highlighting the school’s dire infrastructure situation. Teachers worry that relocating the school far from its current location will severely affect students who live nearby, as commuting would become challenging for them.

Railway official Subhash Chandra explained the root of the dispute, saying the education department has yet to renew the agreement by paying the required fees for the land, which rightfully belongs to the railways. This delay, he said, led to the issuance of the eviction notice.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan assured that the matter is being taken seriously. “We immediately informed the directorate of public instructions (secondary) after receiving the notice. A meeting with the railway department is scheduled for Monday, where we hope to find a solution. Right now, the plan is to renew the agreement and secure the school’s place,” she said.