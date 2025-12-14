Ludhiana: Jagraon teachers caught off guard by last-minute election duty directive

A day ahead of the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, educators in Jagraon and adjoining blocks were thrown into confusion following a sudden, late evening directive from returning officer-cum-additional superintending engineer, Jagraon, Gurpreet Mohinder Singh. The order, issued on Friday, required teachers who had not yet been assigned polling duties to report by 9 am on Saturday at Lajpat Rai DAV College, Jagraon, leaving many scrambling to rearrange travel and personal commitments. The educators criticised the directive as poorly planned, saying it left them little time to adjust schedules or make urgent travel arrangements. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The abrupt notice caused widespread concern, particularly among teachers who travelled from distant districts such as Fazilka and Mansa. Many had already returned home, as classes on second Saturdays are usually off.

The educators criticised the directive as poorly planned, saying it left them with little time to adjust schedules or make urgent travel arrangements.

In the letter, the returning officer instructed college principals, block nodal officers and block primary education officers from Jagraon, Sidhwan Khurd, Sidhwan Bet (blocks 1 and 2), and Raikot to submit details of teachers not assigned polling duties through a designated Google form by 6 pm Friday. The notice warned that any delay, negligence or concealment of data would invite strict action under State Election Commission guidelines.

The letter specifically addressed principals of Sanmati Science College, Lajpat Rai DAV College, and Khalsa College for Women, along with block nodal officers and block primary education officers from the relevant areas. The returning officer emphasised that responsibility for any errors or omissions would rest personally with the concerned officials, highlighting the importance of timely compliance.

Teachers voiced strong concerns over the timing and execution of the order.

Davinder Sidhu, senior vice-president of the Democratic Teachers Front, Ludhiana, said, “The letter required us to update the details by 6 pm, but many received it only around 6.30 pm. This leaves little time to respond. The administration should have informed us earlier, particularly because teachers are off on the second Saturday.”

Kulwinder Singh, a teacher from Fazilka deployed in Jagraon, said, “Many of us had returned home after completing our week’s duties. Receiving such a last-minute order has thrown our schedules into disarray. We now have to make sudden travel arrangements, which is stressful and exhausting.”

Harmandeep Kaur from Kotkapura said, “We were given barely a few hours to respond to a notice requiring us to be present the next morning. Many of us have families and other responsibilities and this sudden requirement disrupts personal lives and affects our ability to prepare for election duties.”

When contacted, subdivisional magistrate, Jagraon, Upinderjeet Kaur Brar, said she cannot not comment as the notice was issued directly by the returning officer.

Returning officer Gurpreet Mohinder Singh said, “The officials were asked to report on Saturday morning not for election duties, but as a standby arrangement to cover for the existing polling staff in case of any emergency.”