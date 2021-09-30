Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Jammu man held for theft at mobile shop
Police said they had procured CCTV footage of the Jammu native, in which he was caught entering the shop, stealing the mobile phones and then fleeing on his scooter. (Representative image)
Ludhiana: Jammu man held for theft at mobile shop

Ludhiana police have nabbed a Jammu resident for stealing several mobile phones and cash from a shop on September 7; they have recovered 21 stolen mobile phones and a scooter from his possession
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:03 AM IST

Police have nabbed a Jammu resident for stealing several mobile phones and cash from a shop in Sahnewal on September 7. They have recovered 21 stolen mobile phones and a scooter from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar alias Sunny alias ammu of Darsopur in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was presently residing at Bhola Colony on Tajpur Road.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Sachin Gupta said that Sahnewal police had procured CCTV footage in which he was caught entering the shop, stealing the mobile phones and then fleeing on his scooter. The police then launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused.

Police said the accused used to execute thefts at mobile shops and sold them to meet his need for drugs.

The JCP added that he is already facing trial in 10 such cases lodged against him at different police stations and more recoveries are expected during questioning.

