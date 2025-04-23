Ludhiana: Jaswinder Singh Happy takes charge as president of Mullanpur Dakha Nagar council

The political deadlock in Mullanpur Dakha Nagar council has finally ended with the Punjab government, on Monday, issuing a formal notification appointing Congress leader Jaswinder Singh Happy as the president of the council. The notification came following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court after repeated delays by the state government. On March 19, 2025, under the supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (West) appointed as the returning officer, elections were held, in which Jaswinder Singh Happy was elected president and Bimla Rani was chosen as vice-president. All councillors were sworn in, but the absence of government notification stalled the functioning of the council. (HT Photo)

The municipal elections held on December 21, 2024, saw the Congress party securing a clear majority in Mullanpur Dakha. Despite this, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had not initiated the process of electing the president, prompting the Congress to move the high court.

Congress leaders, under the leadership of constituency in-charge Sandeep Singh Sandhu, again approached the high court, which directed the Punjab Government to issue the necessary orders within 15 days. The government complied, releasing the notification on Monday.

Celebrations erupted among Congress workers, who hailed the development as a victory for democracy. They credited Sandhu’s persistent efforts for the outcome.

Speaking to reporters, Sandhu confirmed that a formal swearing-in ceremony will be held soon. “With Happy taking charge, we are confident that development projects in Mullanpur Dakha will now move forward swiftly,” he said.