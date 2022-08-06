Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from house in broad daylight
Two burglars broke into a house in Payal in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery.
The complainant, Manjit Kaur, stated that there was nobody present at her home on August 2 as she had gone for a bhog ceremony and her husband was out of station. When she returned at around 3.05 pm, she saw an unidentified man standing outside her house while another was inside and the lock of her house was broken. On seeing her, they both fled.
Kaur said the duo had ransacked the house and stolen gold jewellery from her cupboard and a mobile charger.
The complainant said they have incurred a loss of around ₹2.5 lakh and the duo has been captured on CCTV, but are yet to be identified.
Payal police have registered a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.
Punjab pvt bus operators threaten strike on Aug 9
Private bus operators of Punjab on Friday warned to stop transport services in the state on August 9 in case of a failure of the government to fulfil their demands. The operators, among other demands have been asking for tax exemption and a hike in passenger fares. A member of the Punjab motor union, Sandeep Sharma said that the condition of all bus operators was pitiable and they were under debt.
Ludhiana: Man booked for defaming woman, daughter on social media
Fifteen months after the complaint was filed, a man has been booked for allegedly defaming a 43-year-old woman from Vishkarma Town and her daughter on social media. Gurwinder has been identified as a resident of Sector 32-A, 30, Gurwinder Singh, who was a supporter of former Congress MLA Kamaljit Singh Karwal and has since joined BJP.
Former Akali MLA Lodhinangal blames SGPC for SAD’s decimation
Two-time former MLA and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurdaspur district Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal has upped ante against the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee top brass and accused it of historic decimation of the party in the politics of Punjab. Lodhinangal was elected from Qadian in 2007 and then he contested from Batala in 2012 but lost to Ashwani Sekhri, then again contested from Batala in 2017 and won.
Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting, sexually harassing 25-yr-old woman in restaurant
Police on Thursday booked three men for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing a 25-year-old woman at an eatery in South City, Ludhiana. The accused have been identified as Charanpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh Midda. They are all residents of Model Town and aged between 28 and 30, police said. According to police sources, the accused already knew the victim and they had an old enmity.
Ayushman Bharat scheme: PGI restarts treating patients from Punjab
In what will come as a relief for hundreds of aggrieved patients, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, a premier healthcare institute, Friday resumed treatment of patients from Punjab under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-MMSBY). A recent announcement by the Punjab government that all dues of the institute will be cleared within a few days is also said to have prompted PGIMER to resume healthcare services.
