Ludhiana: Jewellery stolen from house in broad daylight

Published on Aug 06, 2022
Two burglars broke into a house in Ludhiana’s Payal area in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two burglars broke into a house in Payal in broad daylight and decamped with gold jewellery.

The complainant, Manjit Kaur, stated that there was nobody present at her home on August 2 as she had gone for a bhog ceremony and her husband was out of station. When she returned at around 3.05 pm, she saw an unidentified man standing outside her house while another was inside and the lock of her house was broken. On seeing her, they both fled.

Kaur said the duo had ransacked the house and stolen gold jewellery from her cupboard and a mobile charger.

The complainant said they have incurred a loss of around 2.5 lakh and the duo has been captured on CCTV, but are yet to be identified.

Payal police have registered a case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code.

Saturday, August 06, 2022
