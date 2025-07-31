Ludhiana: JNV to hold entrance exam on Feb 7; forms open for Class 9 and 11

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Dhanansu, has invited applications for admissions to Class 9 and Class 11 for the academic session 2026-27 against vacant seats. The entrance examination for both classes will be held on February 7, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is September 23, 2025. For admission to Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. (HT Photo)

For admission to Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. For Class 11, the eligible date of birth range is from June 1, 2009, to July 31, 2011.

Interested candidates can register online at https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsix_9 for Class 9 and https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsxi11 for Class 11.