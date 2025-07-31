Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: JNV to hold entrance exam on Feb 7; forms open for Class 9 and 11

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 05:34 am IST

The entrance examination for both classes will be held on February 7, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is September 23, 2025

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Dhanansu, has invited applications for admissions to Class 9 and Class 11 for the academic session 2026-27 against vacant seats. The entrance examination for both classes will be held on February 7, 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is September 23, 2025.

For admission to Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. (HT Photo)
For admission to Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. (HT Photo)

For admission to Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. For Class 11, the eligible date of birth range is from June 1, 2009, to July 31, 2011.

Interested candidates can register online at https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsix_9 for Class 9 and https://cbseitms.nic.in/2024/nvsxi11 for Class 11.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: JNV to hold entrance exam on Feb 7; forms open for Class 9 and 11
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On