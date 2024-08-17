Ludhiana: Kasabad boys lift baseball trophy

Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad defeated Dashmesh Sen Sec School by 7-5, in the final match under boys’ category, on Saturday, at the ongoing 15th Junior District Baseball Championship, which is being held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. Players in action during the 15th Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship. (HT Photo)

Chief guest Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh gave prizes to winning boys’ teams.

In the first semifinal match, Dashmesh Public School won against Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Gill by 10-0 and in the second semifinal, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad beat Guru Nanak Model School Dholewal by 6-3.

In the third-place match, Government Sen Sec School for boys, Gill defeated Guru Nanak Model School, Dholewal by 13-5.

12 girls’ teams participated in this championship including Government Sen Sec School, Kasabad, Dashmesh Sen Sec School, Government Sen sec School, Bharat Nagar, Government Sen Sec Smart School, Gill, Teja Singh Sutantar School, GNIPS, Model Town, Government Sen Sec School, Mallah, BCM School, Focal Point, Gill Baseball Club, RS Model Senior Secondary School, Guru Nanak Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.

In the first match under girls’ category, RS Model Senior Secondary School defeated Khalsa Baseball Club by 1-0 in the second match, BCM Focal point beat Guru Nanak Baseball Club by 1-0.

Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School defeated GNIPS, Model town by 8-5 in the third match and Gill Baseball Club was defeated by Dashmesh Public School by 9-8 in the fourth match.

In the fifth match, Government Sen Sec School, Mallah defeated RS Model Senior Secondary School by 5-0 and in the sixth match Government Senior Secondary Smart School Gill beat BCM School, Focal point by 8-2.

In the seventh match, Dashmesh Public School won against Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar by 9-8 and in the eight match, Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial School defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabaad by 8-3, with Simran, Heena, Simranpreet and Manpreet scoring one run each.