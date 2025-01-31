Ludhiana: Kila Raipur games fails to spark interest sans bullock cart race

Once a vibrant celebration of rural vigour, the Kila Raipur Games seem to have lost their spark, leaving long-time spectators longing for the past. This annual event, famously known as the Rural Olympics, used to attract thousands with its thrilling lineup of bullock cart races, tractor sprints, and even elephant dashes. But now, the buzz has faded, and so have the crowds. Participants exhibiting their skills the during the Kila Raipur games in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Amarjeet Singh, a 58-year-old ex-armyman and local resident, reminisced about the glory days. “People came mainly for the bullock cart races. Without them, there’s no excitement left. It’s ironic to call these ‘rural games’ when there are barely any rural games left. Until the 1990s, this festival was packed and finding a place to stand was a challenge. My whole family, including relatives from other cities and even abroad, would visit just for this festival. Now, that craze is gone,” he lamented.

Yadwinder Singh, 52, shared similar sentiments. “These stands were never empty before. Events like bullock cart races, camel races, mule races, and dog races have been replaced by professional games. The crowd now isn’t even 10% of what it used to be,” he said, pointing at the sparse gathering around the stadium.

State govt yet to decide on rural sport

The absence of international visitors is also telling. The village’s former sarpanch Gian Singh noted, “Almost no NRIs visited this year, and there’s been no foreign media presence either, which used to be the scene when these games truly represented rural culture.” He added that the decision to restart bullock cart races is pending at the state government level. “If the cabinet approves, we are hoping to organise bullock cart races separately before next year’s games,” he said, clinging to a glimmer of hope.

The decline in traditional events has undeniably dulled the charm of the Rural Olympics. With footfall reduced to a mere fraction of its former glory, the festival awaits a revival that honours its roots.

On Friday, in the girls’ 100m race, Simran claimed the top spot, followed by Rishita in second, and Kiranpal Kaur securing third.

In girls’ 60m race, Sukhleen Kaur from Mohali triumphed, with Suneha Bhagwat in second place and Anya Bhagwat taking third. The girls’ 400m race saw Akshi Malik from Sangrur race ahead to take first place, while Rishita Kaur from Chandigarh finished second, and Kiranpal Kaur from Amritsar rounded off the top three.

In the gruelling girls’ 1500m race, it was Twinkle Choudhary from Jalandhar who crossed the finish line first, with Mandeep Kaur from Bathinda in second and Pooja from Hoshiarpur in third.

On the men’s side, in the boys’ 60m race, Arian from Meerut took home the gold, followed by Sukhpreet Singh from Sangrur in second and Gurjot Singh from Patiala in third.

In the boys’ 100m race, Harmit Singh from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib led the way, with Gobind in second and Aadesh Garasa from Rajasthan taking third.

Finally, in the boys’ 1500m race, Mohan from Haryana clinched first place, Prabhjot Singh from Sangrur secured second, and Sandeep from Haryana finished in third.