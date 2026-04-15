Ludhiana: Kin of suicide victims chain themselves outside police chief’s office, seek action

Family members of a 28-year-old hosiery worker staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Swapan Sharma on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the accused in connection with the case. According to the family, the marriage was arranged and it was the woman’s second marriage. (HT File)

The victim’s family chained themselves at the protest site, raising slogans and urging the police to act swiftly.

“If the police cannot arrest the accused, they should

arrest us instead,” they said, expressing anguish over the delay.

The deceased, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, had allegedly died by suicide on March 26, 2026. A note recovered after his death reportedly held his wife and mother-in-law responsible. Based on a complaint, the Jodhewal police registered a case against the two on March 28, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to the family, the marriage was arranged and it was the woman’s second marriage. They alleged that she frequently quarrelled with her husband, allegedly under her mother’s influence.

The victim’s mother told police that her daughter-in-law had left the matrimonial home around two months ago and was staying with her parents along with the couple’s six-month-old daughter.

She said her son had been under severe emotional stress since then and had made repeated attempts to reconcile with his wife.

On the day of the incident, the family was having dinner when he went upstairs and did not return. Family members later found him hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta.

Continuing the protest, the mother said the family had taken the extreme step to draw attention to their demand for justice.

“We want the accused to be arrested. If that cannot be done, the police can take us instead,” she said.

Police officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Police officials said raids are being conducted and further action will follow