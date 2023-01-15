Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Law graduate held for dealing in stolen tractors

Ludhiana: Law graduate held for dealing in stolen tractors

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The Sadar police on Saturday arrested a law graduate who is allegedly involved in stealing tractors from Gujarat and selling them among farmers in Punjab as well as other states

The accused and the stolen tractors recovered from him in police custody. (HT Photo)
The accused and the stolen tractors recovered from him in police custody. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Sadar police on Saturday arrested a law graduate who is allegedly involved in stealing tractors from Gujarat and selling them among farmers in Punjab as well as other states.

Police have recovered five tractors from the accused identified as Rajinderpal Singh alias Bunty Gujrati of Narangwal Kalan village.

Police have also nominated his brother, Sukhjinderpal alias Romi of Godhra, Gujarat, and his friend, who is yet to be identified, in the FIR.

According to the police, the accused had stolen a total of six tractors, of which five have been recovered. One of them had been sold to an Uttar Pradesh based farmer.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested the accused from Kheri Chowk village on Pakhowal Road on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off.

The ASI added that Rajinderpal’s brother Sukhjinderpal and his friend work in an agency that finances tractors. The accused used to identify people who had not paid instalments in time and confiscated the vehicle. But, instead of informing the agency, the accused used to bring it to Punjab and sell it among the farmers.

Further the ASI added that a hunt is on for the others accused. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station.

Police said Rainderpal is an alcoholic his wife had left his because of his drinking.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out