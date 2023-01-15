Ludhiana: Law graduate held for dealing in stolen tractors

The Sadar police on Saturday arrested a law graduate who is allegedly involved in stealing tractors from Gujarat and selling them among farmers in Punjab as well as other states.

Police have recovered five tractors from the accused identified as Rajinderpal Singh alias Bunty Gujrati of Narangwal Kalan village.

Police have also nominated his brother, Sukhjinderpal alias Romi of Godhra, Gujarat, and his friend, who is yet to be identified, in the FIR.

According to the police, the accused had stolen a total of six tractors, of which five have been recovered. One of them had been sold to an Uttar Pradesh based farmer.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested the accused from Kheri Chowk village on Pakhowal Road on Saturday on the basis of a tip-off.

The ASI added that Rajinderpal’s brother Sukhjinderpal and his friend work in an agency that finances tractors. The accused used to identify people who had not paid instalments in time and confiscated the vehicle. But, instead of informing the agency, the accused used to bring it to Punjab and sell it among the farmers.

Further the ASI added that a hunt is on for the others accused. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station.

Police said Rainderpal is an alcoholic his wife had left his because of his drinking.