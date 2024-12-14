Ludhiana: Liver patient gets new lease of life at city hospital

In a lifesaving initiative at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), the unfortunate demise of a 56-year-old woman from Ludhiana led to the donation of her organs, giving a new lease of life to multiple individuals. The woman was declared brain dead at the hospital on Saturday. (HT File)

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital, was declared brain dead on Saturday.

Following the declaration of brain death, the hospital’s in-house organ retrieval and transplantation team, including the critical care and anaesthesia team led by Dr PL Gautam, and the liver transplant team headed by Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota, sprang into action.

The woman’s liver was transplanted into a patient suffering from liver cirrhosis, while her kidneys were transported to two private hospitals via a green corridor. The donor’s corneas were preserved in the Corneal Bank, offering hope for vision restoration to two individuals in need.

Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota, chief liver transplant surgeon at DMCH, explained that the recipient had been awaiting a liver transplant due to long-term liver damage, and this donation had been a life-changing moment for them.

Dr GS Wander, principal of DMCH, praised the teams involved for their dedication and professionalism. “This success exemplifies our commitment to world-class healthcare and organ donation,” he said

The doctor expressed hope that this gesture would encourage others to consider organ donation as a means of saving lives.

The donor’s body was escorted back to her home with full honour, and a tribute was paid by the hospital staff in a show of gratitude.