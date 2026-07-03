Ludhiana: Locals build barriers as MC’s project remains incomplete

With the first spell of monsoon rain hitting Ludhiana, residents of Dhoka Mohalla near Shivaji Nagar have begun constructing temporary brick-and-cement barriers outside their homes and streets, saying the incomplete Buddha Nullah flood protection project has left them vulnerable to another season of inundation. Temporary barriers built by the residents of Dhoka Mohalla in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The project, which residents said began in 2021 to prevent the Buddha Nullah from overflowing into adjoining residential areas, remains incomplete. Temporary sandbags have been placed at some locations along the drain to check the flow of water, but residents fear these measures will not withstand heavy rainfall.

Manga Sharma, in-charge of Ward No. 81, alleged that repeated representations to the authorities had failed to expedite the work.

He further claimed that former councillor Inder Aggarwal had asked residents to remove the protective walls they had constructed.

“We built these walls only to safeguard our homes as floodwater enters the locality every monsoon. If the authorities cannot complete such an important project on time, what can residents expect?” he said.

Residents said they had suffered repeated flooding over the past few years, resulting in damage to houses, shops and household belongings. Rajinder Pal, a shopkeeper, said traders feared fresh losses if water entered commercial establishments again this monsoon. Poonam Chadha said many families had erected temporary barriers outside their homes after experiencing flooding in previous years, while Ranjit Kaur alleged that the authorities had failed to complete the project despite having sufficient time before the onset of the monsoon.

When contacted, MLA Ashok Prashar said pumps would be deployed to drain out accumulated water, if required. He added that the remaining work on the flood protection project was expected to be completed within the next three to four days.