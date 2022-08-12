Ludhiana logs 17 fresh Covid cases
As many as 17 residents tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Friday.
The fresh infections pushed the active cases tally in the district to 183. Of these, 170 patients are in home isolation, 13 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while no Covid patient is admitted at government hospitals.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,914 Covid cases, of which 1,09,722 people have successfully recovered and 3,009 have succumbed to the virus.
-
Ashish Shelar named BJP’s Mumbai chief ahead of BMC elections
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Friday appointed Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar as the party's Mumbai unit chief and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule as Maharashtra BJP president. BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the appointments in Delhi. BJP legislator from Bandra West, 49, Ashish Shelar, succeeds Mumbadevi MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha who was inducted into the cabinet early this week.
-
Prof Rakesh Bhargava appointed JNMC principal
Prof Rakesh Bhargava has been appointed the principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University. He will assume charge on August 15. He will replace prof Shahid Siddiqui who retired recently. “Prof Bhargava has contributed over 114 papers to national and international peer reviewed journals,” read the statement. His thrust areas are bronchoscopy, lung function studies, allergy testing, allergy vaccination, bronchogenic carcinoma, asthma, intestinal lung diseases, pulmonary hypertension, COPD and tuberculosis.
-
Ludhiana| PAU students initiate hunger strike over vacant posts in state agriculture departments
Protesting for the past 17 days against the state government over its failure to fill the vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments, PAU students on Friday commenced a hunger strike to get their demand fulfilled. The move comes three days ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to Ludhiana on the Independence Day, Babanpreet Singh, who is leading the protest, was the first one to opt for hunger strike.
-
Ludhiana | ‘Animal-to-human transmission of lumpy skin disease is a myth’
The transmission of lumpy skin disease (LSD) from animals to humans through milk is a myth, experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) said, during an online panel discussion on LSD on Friday. Director extension education, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, said the university was getting over a hundred calls daily about LSD and people were scared by some myths about its transmission through milk and vaccination.
-
Illegal colonies on city outskirts hurting genuine projects: CREDAI
The Uttar Pradesh chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India has shot off a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that illegal colonies and plotting sites on the outskirts of Lucknow and other prominent cities across the state were posing a major challenge for planned development activities and legitimate housing projects.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics