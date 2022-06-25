Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months

As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months
While a total of 87 Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. (Representative image)
While a total of 87 Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months.

While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days.

The health department said, “It was after 135 days that such a high number of Covid infections were reported in 24 hours. On February 10, 69 cases were reported from the district, following which there was a gradual decline.”

The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,274 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,825 people have successfully defeated the virus and a total of 2,288 have succumbed to the disease.

“The administration is monitoring the Covid situation. We conduct more than 4,500 tests everyday and there is no need to panic,” said Amit Kumar Panchal, additional deputy commissioner (rural development).

