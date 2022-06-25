Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months.
While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days.
The health department said, “It was after 135 days that such a high number of Covid infections were reported in 24 hours. On February 10, 69 cases were reported from the district, following which there was a gradual decline.”
The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,274 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,825 people have successfully defeated the virus and a total of 2,288 have succumbed to the disease.
“The administration is monitoring the Covid situation. We conduct more than 4,500 tests everyday and there is no need to panic,” said Amit Kumar Panchal, additional deputy commissioner (rural development).
Structural experts sought to conduct audit of audit of 60 condominiums
Gurugram: The Gurugram administration and the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday sought expressions of interest from private firms for conducting structural audits of nearly 60 condominiums in the district, said officials. According to the district administration, a panel comprising structural experts will be formed by mid-July and required work will be allotted to them in the next 15 days. “We will ensure transparency during the audit process,” deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram said.
-
Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk
Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police. Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
-
Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday. The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
-
Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24). Som and his three Jaipal Singh and Kamod, guards Virender Singh allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
-
Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men
The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang. The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.
